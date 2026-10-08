One in five e-scooter users read phone messages while riding, risking fines

Person riding an e-scooter in Brussels, on Sunday 02 August 2026. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

20% of regular e-scooter users read a phone message while riding, according to a new survey by the road safety institute Vias and insurance company Baloise released on Thursday.

The survey also reveals that 10% of e-scooter users report being involved in an accident in the past year linked to their mobile phone use. Additionally, one in five admit riding through a red light because they were on a mobile phone.

"Although the risk of seriously injuring someone is greater when car drivers or lorry drivers are using their mobile phones whilst driving, using a mobile phone whilst riding an e-scooter or cycling is not without risk and is equally prohibited," Karin Genoe, CEO of the Vias Institute, said on the results.

The law prohibits any road user from holding a mobile phone while on the move, with fines of €202 if caught.

This includes cyclists, with 10% admitting they take photos while riding and 3.5% reporting they were involved in an accident in the past year because of mobile phone use.

The reasons mobile phones are used while using a bicycle or e-scooter vary by age, with the survey revealing a 'generational divide'.

Those under 24 are more likely to use their phone while travelling for convenience (e.g. navigation or music) or to alleviate boredom, while those over 45 are more likely to use their phone to stay contactable in an emergency.

Those aged 35 to 44 use their phones to ensure they are reachable for work appointments, emergencies and their children's school.

"We can see that distraction on the roads has long since ceased to be exclusively a problem for motorists. This study conducted with the Vias Institute shows that the mobile phone is also a constant companion when cycling or riding an e-scooter," noted Renate Hufkens, spokesperson for Baloise.

Belgium's two-wheeled road users have growing safety challenges beyond the risks posed by motor vehicles.

Figures released in July by Belgium's statistics agency, Statbel, show that serious road accidents not involving a motor vehicle rose 22.3% last year, from 523 in 2024 to 640.

Seven of Belgium's 15 e-scooter deaths in 2025 did not involve a motor vehicle at all, in contrast to 2024, when Belgium's four e-scooter deaths all involved a car, van, or lorry.

In 2025, bicycle deaths and serious injuries rose from 242 in 2024 to 273. There were also notable increases recorded among e-bike users (from 140 to 173), speed pedelecs (from 41 to 60) and among pedestrians (from 33 to 46).

Related News