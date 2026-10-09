Major disruptions throughout Brussels as thousands take to the streets

Union members gather at the headquarters of French-speaking liberal party MR, as the trade unions organise a national manifestation against the Federal Government's budgetary measures, under the 'Keep your hands out of our pockets!' (Blijf uit onze zakken! - Pas dans nos poches) moniker, on Friday 9 October 2026 in Brussels. Credit: Belga

Belgium’s two biggest trade unions, CSC-ACV and FGTB-ABVV, are staging protests on Friday against the federal government’s budget plans, warning that ordinary people will once again bear the cost.

It is at least the tenth major day of action by the unions against the federal government’s policies. This time, the immediate trigger is the drafting of the budget.

FGTB-ABVV is holding a national demonstration in the Capital Region, marching from Brussels-Central station to Brussels-Midi station, with its spokesperson Daan Nelen saying the union wanted to draw clear red lines and warn the government against measures that would hit household incomes.

The unuin has not yet said how many people are expected to take part, but previous joint protests attracted tens of thousands participants.

Friday’s turnout is likely to be lower, as the action is not being held jointly with the other major unions. Even so, several thousand people are expected to march through the capital.

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CSC-ACV has opted for a different approach, staging protests outside the headquarters of the governing parties. At each stop, several hundred activists are expected to take part. The union is also seeking meetings with the government's party officials.

The first stops, at 08:30, are at the headquarters of N-VA (Flemish nationalist party of Prime Minister Bart De Wever) and MR (Francophone liberals), followed by CD&V (Flemish Christian Democrats), Vooruit (Flemish socialists) and Les Engagés (Francophone centrists).

CSC-ACV said it wanted to bring the concerns of people on the workplace floor directly to the government. Like FGTB-ABVV, it argues that workers have already contributed more than enough and are also dealing with rising living costs, higher energy bills and increasing pressure at work.

Both unions are also using the day of action to promote their alternative budget plan. They say it could raise up to €21 billion without harsh spending cuts.

Major disruptions in transport across Brussels

The Brussels public transport operator STIB-MIVB is running far fewer metros, trams and buses than usual on Friday because of the actions.

Only metro lines 1 and 5 were running on Friday morning. Of the roughly 20 tram lines, only lines 4, 7, 8, 10, 82 and 92 were in service. Buses were operating only on lines 14, 36, 46, 48, 58, 59, 71, 73, 87 and 95.

STIB said services on the routes that are running were also less frequent than on a normal day.

Night services on the Noctis network will not run.

Brussels Airport has cancelled 140 flights on Friday, as ground handler Alyzia is expected to be severely affected by the protests. Alyzia is responsible for managing airline operations for several large airlines flying to and from Brussels, among them Brussels Airlines.

Brussels Airlines will cancel 40% of its flights to and from Brussels on Friday.