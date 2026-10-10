'Her Walk' event in Ghent raises over €200,000

Credit: Visit Ghent

Nearly 900 people took part in the first Her Walk in Ghent on Friday evening, raising €206,988 for Plan International Belgium’s work to improve girls’ safety worldwide.

A total of 892 participants walked through the city streets in support of the campaign, which called for stronger action against street harassment and sexual violence.

In a press release, Plan International Belgium described the first edition of the event as a major success. The organisation said the walk passed without any serious incidents.

National director Isabelle Verhaegen said the event had helped rally support in Belgium for girls’ safety. She said the message of the evening was clear: that people have had enough of street harassment and sexual violence.

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Verhaegen said nine in ten girls in Belgium have experienced sexual harassment. She added that almost one in three women worldwide have faced physical and/or sexual violence during their lives, and said this must never be seen as normal or acceptable.

The funds raised came from hundreds of participants, 2,107 donations from sponsors, and support from companies backing Plan International Belgium’s campaign.

The NGO said the money will go towards programmes around the world. Verhaegen thanked all participants, sponsors and partners for their contribution.

She said safety is a basic condition for freedom, arguing that only when a girl is safe can she go to school, take part in sport, speak out and be herself.

According to the organisation, the proceeds from Her Walk will support projects that empower girls and help change the social norms that restrict them.