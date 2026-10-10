Unions take action against dangerous housing in Charleroi

An aerial view of the centre of Charleroi. Credit: Belga/Denis Vasilov

Three tenants’ unions staged a mock funeral in Charleroi on Saturday late morning to highlight the health risks faced by people living in poor housing.

The demonstration was organised by Carolocataires Ensemble, Lune and Wuune.

It formed part of discussions held in Charleroi on Friday and Saturday focusing on the impact of inadequate housing on health.

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The three unions particularly wanted to draw attention to problems caused by damp and mould in rented homes.

According to Arnaud Bilande, co-ordinator of the Walloon Gathering for the Right to Housing, damp and mould affect a quarter of rented properties in Wallonia.

Tenants spoke about their daily lives and the difficulties they face because of mould in their homes.

Bilande said the consequences include physical health problems such as asthma, respiratory infections and allergies, as well as mental health issues including stress and depression.