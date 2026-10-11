Fewer new animals in Flemish shelters as overcrowding threatens

Dog outside a shelter

Animal shelters in Flanders took in fewer animals last year, but they remain overcrowded because more animals are waiting longer than a year to be adopted.

A total of 40,469 animals were brought to the 173 Flemish animal shelters in 2025, down 8% from 2024, Flemish Animal Welfare Minister Ben Weyts said on Sunday.

The number of cats taken in fell by 5% to 23,761, while dog intakes rose by 3% to 7,365.

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The sharpest declines were recorded among poultry, horses and ponies, sheep and pigs.

The figures also show a fall in both the number of stray animals found and the number of animals surrendered by their owners in 2025.

Despite the lower intake, shelters are still full because more animals are arriving than leaving.

Many animals are now waiting for more than a year to find a new home.

“It is of course good news if fewer stray animals have to be taken to shelters or if fewer owners abandon their animals there,” Weyts said.

“But I hope no one now thinks the shelters are empty, because that is far from the case. On the contrary, despite the overall decline, several shelters are still facing an influx, and many animals have been waiting a long time for a new home.”

The minister called on “every Fleming wanting a pet to choose a shelter animal.”