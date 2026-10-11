23-year-old killed after crashing into four vehicles at full speed

An ambulance arrives at the Hospital ULB Erasme - Erasmus, in Anderlecht, Brussels. Credit: Belga

A 23-year-old man from Scherpenheuvel-Zichem was killed in a crash in Testelt in the early hours of Sunday after his car struck four parked vehicles and a electricity pole, with prosecutors saying excessive speed appears to have been the cause.

The crash happened at about 1:15 on Hanenberg in Testelt, a district of Scherpenheuvel-Zichem.

According to the Leuven public prosecutor’s office, the driver lost control of his car, hit four parked vehicles and then came to a stop against a electricity pole.

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The four parked cars were badly damaged. The driver died at the scene.

A 25-year-old passenger, who is also from Scherpenheuvel-Zichem, suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The Leuven public prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into the exact circumstances of the crash.

Spokesperson Ellen Durie said the initial findings point to excessive speed.

Witnesses reported that a second vehicle was also in the area at the time. Prosecutors said that car was not directly involved in the crash.

There have also been rumours that the crash may have happened during a street race, but the prosecutor’s office said it cannot confirm that at this stage.