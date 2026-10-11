Charleroi socialists call for violent councillor's arrest

Credit: Belga

The Charleroi branch of the Socialist Party on Sunday called for the resignation of Courcelles councillor Joël Hasselin after he was convicted of assaulting police officers.

In a statement, the party federation said an alderman found guilty of striking police officers could not remain in office for “one day longer.”

It said the conviction, handed down on Thursday by the Charleroi Criminal Court, was for resisting arrest and intentionally assaulting and injuring police officers.

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According to the Socialist federation, the case allows for no political mitigation. It argued that an alderman represents the municipality and must uphold the law to an even higher standard than the people he represents.

By staying in office, it said, Hasselin was damaging both his role and the image of Courcelles, while undermining public trust in institutions.

The offences date back to 13 March 2024 and also involved Hasselin’s two sons.

All three were accused of assaulting police officers during the final hours of the carnival in Souvret, a district of Courcelles.

They were each sentenced to community service, which can be converted into prison terms if not carried out.

Hasselin is the partner of Courcelles mayor and Walloon MP Caroline Taquin, who is also a member of the MR party.

The Socialist federation said the mayor could not both head the police authority and keep at her side, in the municipal executive, her own partner after he had been convicted of injuring police officers.

It also said the case put the MR in front of its own tough rhetoric on violence against police.

“Does that firmness also apply to MR elected officials?” the federation asked, adding that silence over Hasselin’s case would amount to admitting to double standards.