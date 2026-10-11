Minister Quintin wants all masked protesters arrested

Interior Minister Bernard Quintin. Credit: Belga/Dirk Waem

Belgium’s interior minister, Bernard Quintin, says people who attend protests wearing masks should be arrested immediately, before they can take part in any unrest.

Speaking to VTM NIEUWS on Sunday, the MR politician said walking around masked is illegal and that police should intervene earlier.

Quintin was commenting after unrest on Friday on the sidelines of a demonstration in Brussels.

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He said policing such disturbances is the responsibility of the local police and the mayor, while the federal police act in support of their local counterparts.

Meanwhile, it emerged that eight arrested youths had been released because there was no room for them in youth detention institutions.

Quintin said he found that “unbelievable” and warned that it risked reinforcing a sense of impunity.

He added that decisions had already been taken to create more places, and said the time had come for those extra places to be made available.