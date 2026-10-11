2026 Climate March kicks off in Brussels

Picture taken during a march for climate organized by the Climate Coalition, in Brussels, on Sunday 05 October 2025. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

Tens of thousands of people joined the 2026 Climate March in Brussels on Sunday afternoon to protest what organisers describe as Belgium’s lack of ambition on climate action.

The march set off at about 14:30 along Boulevard Roi Albert II in the Belgian capital.

Official attendance figures are expected later from the police and organisers.

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The demonstration was organised by the Climate Coalition, with the support of many other groups.

Protesters are calling for stronger climate policies in Belgium and have set out five main demands.

These include taxing companies in the fossil fuel sector and gradually phasing out subsidies for fossil fuels.

They are also urging a fair climate transition and the introduction of a binding framework to steer that transition.

In addition, the movement wants Belgium and the rest of Europe to rely more on international co-operation in tackling climate change.

It is also calling for support for both citizens and businesses to help them move away from fossil fuels.