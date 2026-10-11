Wallonia-Brussels Federation finally agrees to expand juvenile facilities

Francophone Minister Valerie Lescrenier (Les Engagés) pictured during a joint press conference of the Walloon government and the Wallonia-Brussels Federation. © Belga/Bruno Fahy

The French-speaking government of the Wallonia-Brussels Federation says it is gradually expanding places in youth protection institutions after two decades without new capacity, following criticism that 16 minors arrested after the 9 October demonstration were released for lack of space.

The Brussels public prosecutor’s office said the youths, suspected of serious offences during the protest, had to be freed because no places were available in public youth protection institutions, known as IPPJs. It again urged decision-makers to restore the credibility of the youth justice system.

Youth Aid Minister Valérie Lescrenier did not confirm the figure of 16, saying it would be verified on Monday. She nonetheless pointed to a programme already under way to create additional places.

Related News

Under the plan, 11 extra secure places will open at the Saint-Hubert IPPJ by the end of 2027. A further 30 places are due to be created at the Brussels site in the second half of 2028, along with a 15-place specialist residential service for minors in conflict with the law.

Lescrenier said the government had begun a gradual catch-up after nearly 20 years without any new IPPJ places. She added that such expansion cannot happen overnight because these are secure facilities that must meet strict requirements on both safety and young people’s rights.

The minister also said alternative measures were being strengthened. Since spring 2026, mobile support teams have had capacity for 43 additional cases at the same time, helping to reduce waiting lists.

Other options are also available, including restorative and educational action services, which can provide tailored responses for some young people without systematically resorting to placement in an IPPJ.

To make better use of existing capacity and cut waiting times, Lescrenier said work was under way on admissions management to make the system more fluid and efficient.

Over the past 20 years, all four French-speaking parties have held the Youth Aid portfolio at different times. During the previous term, it was led by the liberal MR party.

Interior Minister Bernard Quintin, also of MR, said the situation was “incredible.” Speaking on VTM, he said police and prosecutors were doing their jobs, but there were no places available, and added that the system now needed those places to be provided.