Brussels police arrest minor with drugs and a stolen scooter

Illustrative image of a Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police zone car. Credit: Belga / Paul Henri Verlooy

Brussels police arrested a minor on Friday after finding cannabis in his possession and discovering he was riding a stolen scooter.

The arrest was made during an afternoon patrol in the centre of Brussels as part of an operation targeting public nuisance, police from the Brussels-Capital/Ixelles zone said on Tuesday.

An officer spotted the suspect riding a scooter on the pavement and stopped him for a check.

During the inspection, police found 107 grams of cannabis divided into about 50 packets.

The minor was then arrested for questioning.

Further checks carried out as part of the investigation showed that the scooter had been reported stolen the previous day.

After the investigative steps were completed, the minor was placed at the disposal of the Halle-Vilvoorde Public Prosecutor’s Office, which referred the case to a juvenile court judge, police said.

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