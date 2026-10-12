Strikes disrupt public transport in Brussels on Monday - which lines are running?

A STIB - MIVB tram pictured on the day of a national manifestation against the Federal Government's budgetary measures, under the 'Keep your hands out of our pockets!'. Credit: Belga/Emile Windal

A strike by public sector workers organised by the CGSP-ACOD union is disrupting Brussels public transport on Monday, with fewer STIB-MIVB buses, trams and metro services running.

In an update issued at 6:30, the Brussels public transport operator said services were operating on all metro and bus lines – albeit at greatly reduced frequencies.

On the tram network, lines 18, 35, 39, 44 (and T-bus 39-44) and 93 are not operating on Monday. All other lines are operating, but also at reduced frequencies.

Belgian rail operator SNCB-NMBS expects three in ten intercity trains to be cancelled. Nearly all P trains, which boost capacity during rush hour, will also be withdrawn. Fewer S and L trains will run.

Passengers are advised to check the operator’s communication channels regularly for the latest updates.

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Rubbish collection in Brussels will be severely disrupted. The Brussels Cleanliness agency is asking residents to keep their blue and yellow bags at home until the next collection day. The planned mobile recycling centres in Anderlecht and Ixelles have been cancelled.

Disruption is also possible in schools, as the ACOD Onderwijs (which traditionally has a strong presence in the education sector) has served a strike notice.

Disruption may also occur elsewhere, such as within local authorities. There may also be an impact at Bpost.

A decision on further industrial action will be taken on 9 November.