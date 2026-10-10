Over a dozen arrested after violent protests in Brussels

Police pictured during a visit to the Brussels-Midi railway station, in Brussels, on Monday 16 February 2026. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

21 people, including 17 minors, were placed under judicial arrest after violence on the fringes of Friday’s demonstration in Brussels, prosecutors said, pledging a strict response to offences including arson, vandalism and armed resistance.

The Brussels public prosecutor’s office said the suspects also face allegations of carrying weapons, making threats and committing acts of violence.

All 21 detainees were due to be questioned later on Saturday. Further judicial steps will depend on the outcome of the investigation, prosecutors said.

To help deal with the cases efficiently, the prosecutor’s office is deploying three additional magistrates on Saturday.

In a statement, prosecutors stressed that freedom of expression is a fundamental right in a democratic society and that citizens must be able to express their views and demonstrate peacefully.

They added, however, that respect for others and for public space remains essential, and said they would respond firmly and systematically to the offences committed.

The arrests followed disorder that broke out during Friday’s trade union demonstration, which prosecutors said had been derailed by groups of hundreds of young people dressed in black from about 10am, before the march had properly begun.

Four buses were damaged, along with several Poppy car-sharing vehicles and numerous shared e-scooters. Many items were set on fire, causing extensive damage.

The Brussels prosecutor’s office said it was not yet able to put a figure on the total cost of the damage.

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