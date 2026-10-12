Passenger dies after drunk driver crashes vehicle in Bruges

Bruges. Credit: Rita Alves

A 50-year-old man died in a serious road accident on Sunday evening, when the car he was a passenger in crashed into two trees in Bruges.

The victim, a resident of Bruges, was a passenger in a vehicle driven by a man who was speeding and under the influence of alcohol.

The car veered off course at around 23:25 and collided with a tree. On impact, the vehicle was thrown across the road and came to a halt against a second tree on the opposite side of the street.

Another passenger, aged 19, was taken to hospital in a critical condition. The drunk driver of the vehicle, aged 47 and from Damme, sustained minor injuries.

The Bruges division of the West Flanders Public Prosecutor’s Office initial findings indicate that the vehicle was travelling at excessive speed. The driver, after testing positive for alcohol, had his driving licence immediately suspended for 15 days.

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