Belgium's Health Council recommends Covid-19 boosters for at-risk groups

Picture showing vaccination. Credit: Belga/ Nicolas Maeterlinck

Belgium’s Superior Health Council has today recommended a Covid-19 booster vaccine for at-risk groups and healthcare workers for the 2026-2027 flu season.

The council said the autumn months bring back several respiratory viruses, making Covid vaccination especially important for those most likely to become seriously ill.

The booster, especially those adapted to the “Frankenstein” XFG variant, is strongly recommended for people aged 65 and over, residents of care homes, and patients with weakened immune systems from the age of six months.

Adults aged 50 to 64, pregnant women, and children aged six months to 17 with a risk factor are also listed as priority groups. The council also included healthcare workers and people living with immunocompromised patients.

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Those outside these groups may still receive the vaccine on a case-by-case basis, after discussing it with a healthcare professional.

The council said Covid vaccination remains important, especially to better protect those at the highest risk of developing severe disease. It also recommended giving the Covid and flu vaccines at the same time.

mRNA vaccines such as Comirnaty and Spikevax are recommended from the age of six months and are preferred for immunocompromised people. Nuvaxovid and Bimervax are reserved for patients aged over 12.

At the start of autumn, wastewater and GP consultations showed a rise in SARS-CoV-2 circulation, according to the latest bulletin on acute respiratory infections from the public health institute Sciensano.