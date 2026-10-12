Delhaize and Albert Heijn hit by IT incident affecting customer service and online orders

Delhaize logo at the headquarters of supermarket chain. Credit: Belga / Benoit Doppagne

Albert Heijn and Delhaize were affected by “an IT incident” on Sunday. Both supermarket chains’ shops remain open, but customer service and online orders are affected.

Delhaize and Albert Heijn are part of the same Dutch-Belgian retail group, Ahold Delhaize. In a brief press release, the company said a “security issue in its network” took certain systems offline.

Albert Heijn reported on Monday morning that its website and app were offline because of the IT incident, and its customer service and logistics systems were also down. As a result, groceries ordered online will not be delivered for now.

In shops, electronic price tags on shelves still show last week’s promotional prices, so the till price may differ from what’s shown on the shelf.

Customers at Delhaize are less affected, with the website and app still working.

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“The shops are open and the till system is working. For customers, there is relatively little impact,” explains Roel Dekelver, spokesperson for Delhaize. “It is mainly internal IT systems that have been taken offline as a precaution”

However, Delhaize’s customer service is also currently unavailable.

Delhaize will still deliver online orders on Monday; however, it is unclear whether this will continue in the coming days.

Anyone wishing to place an order with Delhaize is currently being offered next Monday as the earliest available date for collection or delivery.

Time slots for this week have been taken offline as a precaution if deliveries prove impossible.