EU-UK summit confirmed for November as Britain seeks 'reset'

Credit: Wikimedia Commons/ British House of Commons.

EU leaders António Costa and Ursula von der Leyen will host British Prime Minister Andy Burnham in Brussels on 20 November for a second summit between the European Union and the UK.

The meeting is intended to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the 27-member bloc and Britain, according to a statement from EU member states.

The summit comes 10 years after British voters decided to leave the European Union.

Yesterday, Burnham told members of Britain’s House of Commons that the UK needed “serious dialogue” on its future place in Europe.

He framed the upcoming summit as a possible first step to Britain rejoining the European Union.

According to The Guardian, the summit will seek to finalise deals on food and drink, a youth mobility scheme, and emissions trading.

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