Andy Burnham succeeds Keir Starmer as British Prime Minister

Credit: Wikimedia Commons/ British House of Commons.

Labour leader Andy Burnham officially took office as the UK's Prime Minister on Monday, saying that his appointment as PM is "a moment for reflection and new resolution".

The 56-year-old, who served as Mayor of Greater Manchester until last month, succeeds Keir Starmer, who resigned after two years in office.

Starmer became PM in July 2024 after Labour's landslide general election victory ended 14 years of Conservative rule.

Burnham, who was elected Labour leader on Friday with the backing of around 95% of the party's MPs, becomes the sixth Prime Minister to move into 10 Downing Street in a decade.

Starmer announced his resignation on 22 June after his popularity declined sharply, amid criticism from within his own party over a series of controversial decisions, political missteps and disappointing local election results.

"The United Kingdom is stronger and fairer than it was two years ago," Starmer said in a brief farewell speech outside 10 Downing Street, surrounded by aides and members of his outgoing government.

"I leave with a smile on my face, and I leave proud of everything we have achieved," he added.

He then travelled to Buckingham Palace with his wife, Victoria, where he formally tendered his resignation to King Charles III.

The King accepted his resignation, Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement.

According to the BBC, outside Downing Street, where a large crowd was awaiting, Burnham delivered his first speech.

Burnham reportedly said his generation of politicians will need to "raise our game" and rise to the challenges before them.

Burnham also reportedly said he knows people at home are fed up with politics. "I hear you. We have not been good enough and we need to be better. We will be."

Related News