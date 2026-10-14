Brussels joins legal action over severe PFAS pollution at former industrial site

SICLI. Credit: Google Street View

The Brussels-Capital Region is joining legal action against the handlers of former fire extinguisher manufacturer SICLI’s bankruptcy, over PFAS contamination at the company’s former site in Uccle.

The contamination was discovered during a required soil investigation for SICLI to renew an environmental permit. Those initial tests found PFAS (rer- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, colloquially known as "forever chemicals") levels up to 708 and 1,058 times the permitted limit in soil and groundwater, respectively.

Later tests cited by the Brussels Region found that the PFAS intervention limit was exceeded by up to 2,449 times in the soil and by up to 10,000 times in the groundwater.

Shortly after the discovery, the company went bankrupt. Since then, the individuals handling the bankruptcy have disputed their responsibility for managing and cleaning up the polluted soil.

Not an excuse

Brussels Secretary of State for the Environment and Climate Ans Persoons (Vooruit) pushed back on that assertion in a statement on Monday announcing that the region would join the legal action.

“Bankruptcy must not be an excuse to neglect your environmental responsibilities,” she said. “The protection of our environment and the health of Brussels residents is non-negotiable. We will use all legal means at our disposal to ensure SICLI complies with its legal obligations and cleans up the soil.”

Residents within a designated precautionary zone of 100 metres from the contamination zone are still advised to not use well water or consume fruit, vegetables, eggs or small livestock from their gardens. It’s currently unknown how long that recommendation will be in place.

Uccle’s acting mayor Valentine Delwart (MR) warned that the issue must quickly be addressed, as city residents shouldn’t be suffering from the consequences of the pollution.

“Residents living near the polluted site must no longer be the victims of an unacceptable shifting of responsibilities,” she said. “Both their health and the value of their homes are directly affected by this.”

Related News