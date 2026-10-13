Belgian government absent from parliament as budget negotiations remain deadlocked

Illustration picture taken during a plenary session of the Chamber at the federal parliament in Brussels., Tuesday 13 October 2026. Today's session was organized for the Prime Minister to deliver his State of the Union speech, but this was cancelled as an agreement on the budget still has to be reached. Credit: Belga/James Arthur Gekier

Belgium’s Chamber of Representatives opened the 2026–2027 parliamentary year on Tuesday, but the plenary session ended after just one hour and 15 minutes, with no government majority speaking.

Under the Constitution, the Chamber meets automatically on the second Tuesday of October to begin the new parliamentary year. The Prime Minister would normally deliver a general policy statement at that sitting.

Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA) was scheduled to present the government’s budget agreement for 2027; however, parties failed to negotiate a budget deal, and his statement was indefinitely delayed.

This is the second consecutive year that the prime minister’s address has been delayed.

Government ministers were absent from the front row. Only Interior Minister Bernard Quintin (MR) attended the minute’s silence at the opening.

The tribute honoured a Belgian soldier who died on Saturday during an exercise in the Pyrenees and a police officer who was killed on Monday in Jette.

Quintin then left the chamber.

A brief debate followed on the absence of a general policy statement. The governing majority remained silent, while opposition parties denounced what they described as a failed government.

Governing parties have been locked in discussions for weeks, in an attempt to close a €10 billion budget deficit by 2029.

The government parties will continue negotiations over the coming days. Failure to reach an agreement could lead to a government collapse.