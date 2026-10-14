Former welfare agency employee accused of stealing €73,000

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A former employee of the CPAS welfare service in the municipality of Bornem (Antwerp province) carried out irregular financial transactions totalling more than €73,700, the municipal authorities announced following an audit. A criminal investigation is underway.

In late 2025, the municipality of Bornem announced that it had identified irregularities within its CPAS services, with funds having gone missing. The former employee in question was immediately suspended from duty.

“These events have had a considerable impact on the beneficiaries, staff and the organisation concerned,” said Mayor Greet De Bruyn (CD&V).

The board of directors subsequently requested a forensic audit, which has now delivered its findings.

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According to the municipality, Audit Vlaanderen identified various methods used by the employee to commit these irregularities. There is no indication that other staff members carried out any unlawful transactions.

The CPAS has undertaken to compensate the affected beneficiaries for the financial loss they have suffered “as soon as possible," as well as to strengthen its operations and internal controls, the council’s press release states.

“Bornem regrets that this could have happened and takes the findings and recommendations of Audit Vlaanderen very seriously," De Bruyn said.