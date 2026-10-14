'Violence is undermining society': Brussels mayor asks for more police funds after shooting

The place of the shooting in Jette, on Tuesday 13 October 2026. Credit: Belga/James Arthur Gekiere

City of Brussels Mayor and head of the Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police zone, Philippe Close (PS), has requested additional funds for the federal police in Brussels in the wake of a police officer being killed in Jette.

A 41-year-old police officer was shot in the head while intercepting a vehicle stolen during a carjacking on Monday at 23:10. The officer was part of the Anti-Aggression Brigade and was in plain clothes while surveying the location where the car was spotted.

Three suspects have been arrested for the shooting.

According to reporting by Het Laatste Nieuws, the suspects claim they believed the officer was a rival gang member when they opened fire.

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Brussels Public Prosecutor Julien Moinil had asked for a budget to hire 10 additional public servants for the federal police following the shooting, a request Close described as "not insurmountable."

In an interview with RTBF Radio, Close stressed that every level of government should take responsibility, as he sees the increase in violence as a wider societal problem, pointing to the explosive attacks in Antwerp and the widespread circulation of guns across Belgium.

"We knew there were going to be incidents. A very experienced police officer has been shot. People don’t realise that the violence is undermining society," said the PS mayor.

According to Close, the budget to fight organised crime is at its limit at the local level, and Belgium's Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA) should host a meeting to discuss the problems in the capital.

Close called on the authorities to expand the fight against drug violence to all parts of the chain, from the smuggling in Antwerp Port to preventative policy relating to drug use.

"Drugs are everywhere; it’s a phenomenon that people refuse to talk about," said Close. "Where are the campaigns to discourage young people from taking drugs, from using cocaine, ketamine or ecstasy?"