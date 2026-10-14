Brussels Airport sees over 2 million passengers for sixth consecutive months

Credit: Belga

Brussels Airport handled 2.36 million passengers in September – up almost 4% on the same month last year, and marking the sixth consecutive month in which it has exceeded 2 million travellers, the airport operator announced on Wednesday.

September remains a popular month for holidays after the summer break, with many passengers flying to destinations including Spain, Italy, Turkey and Greece.

From January to September, more than 19 million passengers passed through Brussels Airport – 3.2% higher than in the same period in 2025.

If the airport maintains this pace of growth, it could welcome more than 25 million travellers this year for the first time in seven years.

Brussels Airport in Zaventem also handled more than 627,000 tonnes of freight in the first nine months of the year. That was an increase of 8.1% compared with the same period last year.

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