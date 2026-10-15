Albert Heijn shops resume regular services after major disruptions

Empty grocery shelves in this supermarket ALbert Heijn Due to supply problems, in Ghent, on Wednesday 14 October 2026. Credit: Belga

Albert Heijn has fully resumed deliveries of fresh and non-perishable products to its stores after the cyber security incident that has disrupted operations since Sunday.

The Dutch supermarket chain said on Thursday that shelves are now becoming better stocked again, although product availability may still vary between stores.

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It expects availability to continue improving throughout Thursday, gradually returning to normal.

Albert Heijn said that, now regular store deliveries have resumed, it is focusing on carefully and safely restoring its full range of services.

Online ordering remains unavailable, and the supermarket chain’s website is still inaccessible. The investigation into the incident is continuing.

Dutch police said on Wednesday evening that no criminal investigation has yet been opened and invited parent company Ahold Delhaize to file a formal complaint.