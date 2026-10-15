Belgium's largest relay marathon to take place at King Baudouin Stadium

Credit: Belga

Nearly 6,000 athletes will descend on the capital on Saturday for the 22nd Brussels Ekiden.

Organiser Golazo confirmed 972 teams of six are registered to tackle the relay marathon, marking an increase of 80 squads compared to last year.

Starting at 13:00, competitors will leave the King Baudouin Stadium. The route traces through Laeken Park, passing directly beneath the Atomium for the first time in the event's history. Each team member covers a specific fraction of the 42.195km total distance.

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Rather than using a standard baton, participants hand over a tasuki: a traditional Japanese sash worn diagonally across the chest.

Before the main event, 400 children aged between four and 12 will run a 1km lap around the stadium at 12:00.