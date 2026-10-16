Seven possible victims identified in probe of Belgian dentist, prosecutors say

Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

A 46-year-old dentist from Kasterlee has been arrested after several complaints of intimate touching during treatment, with prosecutors saying seven possible victims are currently known.

On Thursday, detectives from the Regio Turnhout police carried out searches at the dentist’s practice and home in Kasterlee. The man was arrested and brought before the investigating judge.

He was later released under conditions, including a ban on practising his profession.

The investigation began this summer after a 71-year-old woman reported to police that the dentist had touched her intimately during an appointment.

A second complaint followed in early September from a 28-year-old woman, and later that month, two more women, aged 32 and 33, also filed reports. This week, a 57-year-old woman reported similar allegations.

According to the complaints already filed, the alleged touching did not form part of dental treatment and appears to have had no medical necessity.

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The Antwerp public prosecutor’s office said an investigating judge was appointed in early September to examine suspected sexual assault by a person in a position of authority or trust.

An older case involving the same dentist, based on complaints from two women, has also been reopened. At the time, investigators said there was insufficient evidence to bring charges.

Judicial authorities are now investigating whether there may be more victims. People who believe they had similar experiences with the dentist have been asked to contact police.