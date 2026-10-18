De Wever announces resumption of budget talks

Prime Minister Bart De Wever pictured during a plenary session of the Chamber at the Federal Parliament in Brussels, Thursday 03 April 2025. BELGA PHOTO ERIC LALMAND

Prime Minister Bart De Wever has called a meeting of Belgium’s core cabinet for 18:00 on Sunday to resume budget talks.

On Saturday, the government’s senior ministers agreed to return to work on a multi-year budget plan. A debt brake for 2027, which De Wever had put forward earlier in the week, has for now been set aside.

That measure could still be revived as an emergency fallback if negotiations on the multi-year budget were to break down again.

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The deputy prime ministers are expecting De Wever to present a new proposal at 18:00, this time without the VAT increase opposed by the francophone liberal party MR.

According to some sources, the aim is to accelerate the talks from Sunday evening onwards. A packed schedule of meetings is expected in the coming days.

One source said there is even cautious optimism that a budget agreement could be reached in the second half of the week.