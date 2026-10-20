'Avoid large crowds': Belgian government warns countrymen in France

The Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a warning to Belgians in France to avoid large crowds and meetings following the riots in the country on Saturday.
Over the past weekend, protests against the rising cost of living and budget cuts in education escalated into rioting and looting in several French cities.
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With new protests scheduled for next weekend, the ministry warns of new unrest. Belgians are told to avoid large crowds, public meetings and to follow instructions from the French government. "Provided the usual precautions are observed, it is generally safe to travel in France," the statement reads.
Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom have already urged their citizens to exercise caution whilst in France.