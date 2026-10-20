Belgian railway SNCB seeks 170 new staff in Antwerp province

Credit: SNCB-NMBS

Belgian railway operator SNCB is looking to recruit more than 170 employees in Antwerp province as part of a wider recruitment drive across the country.

To attract candidates, the company is holding a recruitment event at Antwerp-Central station until Saturday 24 October, where visitors can learn about available jobs and try a train-driving simulator.

Among the vacancies for this year and next are approximately 25 train driver positions and 20 conductor roles. SNCB is also seeking more than 100 technicians for its workshops in Antwerp and Mechelen.

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At its central workshop in Mechelen alone, the company plans to recruit 100 employees, including mechanics, spray painters and electromechanical technicians.

The facility currently employs more than 1,200 technicians and handles the modernisation of around 450 train carriages and the repair of more than 100,000 spare parts annually.

New technicians receive specialised training, much of it directly in the workplace.

Paid training and salaries

SNCB is offering paid training programmes for candidates interested in becoming train drivers or conductors.

Training takes approximately one year for drivers and five months for conductors, and according to the railway operator, trainee drivers earn around €2,250 net per month during their training, increasing to at least €2,500 net once qualified.

Starting salaries for train conductors are at least €2,300 net per month.

During the Job-Centraal recruitment event, visitors can speak directly with railway employees and test a train simulator. Some employees featured in the Belgian television programme De Trein will also attend. Across Belgium, SNCB aims to recruit more than 900 employees in 2027.

In addition to operational roles, the company is looking for commercial staff, Securail security personnel and IT professionals.