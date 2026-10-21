US Ambassador White denies intelligence delays as report links Musk to Ukraine network restrictions

US ambassador to Belgium Bill White. Credit: Belga/Emile Windal

US Ambassador to Belgium Bill White has denied that Washington is deliberately withholding or delaying intelligence on Russian attacks in Ukraine, saying President Donald Trump is focused on securing peace as quickly as possible.

Responding to earlier criticism from Ukraine, White said Trump was not taking Russia’s side. In an interview with Terzake on Tuesday, he said the US president “just wants peace” and was "being careful not to criticise either side."

“There is a war going on that nobody is winning, and the killing must stop,” White said. He urged people to give Trump time, adding that he trusted the president to deliver results.

He described Trump as the “ultimate peacemaker” and said ending the war in Ukraine, in addition to the situation in the Middle East, was one of the president’s highest priorities.

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White also stressed the importance of Europe’s role, including Belgium’s efforts. He repeated that the US would invoke Article 5 of the NATO treaty if Russia were to attack a NATO member state.

Musk ordered delay in Starshield Network in Ukraine

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk directly ordered restrictions to be imposed on the Starshield satellite network in Ukraine, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.

Ukraine relies on Starshield, a military version of the Starlink network, to deploy drones deep behind Russian lines. In recent days, Ukraine reported encountering problems using the network, as its equipment lost connection once it reached certain speeds.

Musk indicated last week that Starshield falls under the control of the US government, and decisions to impose restrictions are therefore ultimately taken by the president. However, President Donald Trump denied on Friday having anything to do with the problems. “It wasn’t me. And I don’t think it was Elon,” said the president. US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has also denied any involvement by his department.

Several sources have told The Wall Street Journal that Musk ordered the restrictions on his own initiative, but that he did discuss the matter with Trump shortly after the problems came to light. Another source, however, claims that consultations took place between Trump and Musk before the decision was taken.