Train service disrupted throughout Belgium during autumn half-break

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga/Jonas Roosens

Rail infrastructure works during the autumn half-term will disrupt train services at several locations, with replacement buses running on some routes, SNCB-NMBS said on Thursday.

From Monday 2 November to Friday 6 November and again on Wednesday 11 November, Infrabel will continue renewing the railway infrastructure in Tienen. No trains will run in either direction between Leuven and Landen during that period, and NMBS will operate replacement buses.

Works are also taking place at Bruges station and on the line between Lichtervelde and Zedelgem. As a result, train services between Bruges and Kortrijk, and between Bruges and Gent-Sint-Pieters, will be adjusted from Saturday 31 October to Friday 6 November.

The impact in the Bruges area will vary depending on the day. During the weekend of 31 October and 1 November, and on Monday 2 November, no trains will run in either direction between Bruges and Lichtervelde.

From Tuesday 3 November to Friday 6 November, a revised train service will be in place in the same area. Some trains will follow a different route, while a number of peak-hour P trains will not run.

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Infrabel will also carry out works on the lines between De Pinte and Ronse, and between Zottegem and Anzegem. This means no trains will run in either direction between Gent-Sint-Pieters and Oudenaarde from Saturday 31 October to Sunday 8 November.

From Saturday 31 October to Tuesday 3 November, the disruption will extend further, with no trains running between Gent-Sint-Pieters, Oudenaarde and Ronse. NMBS will provide replacement buses, stopping at all intermediate stations.

There will also be works between Kontich-Lint and Mechelen-Nekkerspoel. From Monday 2 November to Friday 6 November, train services on that section will be reduced and run to an amended timetable.

An NMBS replacement bus will take over all S1 services between Kontich-Lint and Mechelen on the Antwerp-Central, Brussels and Nivelles route. These buses will stop at Kontich-Lint, Duffel, Sint-Katelijne-Waver, Mechelen-Nekkerspoel and Mechelen.

In addition, several trains will have altered routes and departure times, while two peak-hour P trains will not run during the morning rush.