Winter time switch brings surge in deadly traffic accidents involving pedestrians

Grand Place at night. Credit: Belga/Didier Jouret

Belgium switched to winter time on Sunday, bringing not only darker evenings, but also a dramatic spike in road danger for pedestrians, according to the road safety institute Vias.

Researchers tracked crash data recorded between 16:00 and 19:00 across a 10-year period from 2016 to 2025, and found that severe collisions involving pedestrians increase by 73% during the evening rush hour once the clocks go back.

Overall pedestrian injury crashes climb by 39% between October and November. Fatalities and life-altering injuries rise much faster than minor bumps. Crashes resulting in at least one death or serious injury go up by 73% nationwide after the autumn time change.

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Over the past decade, 181 pedestrians died or suffered severe injuries during November evening rush hours across Belgium – an average of 18 victims every year.

Regional disparities and impact speed

Every Belgian region experiences this seasonal danger, however the scale varies significantly.

Wallonia records the sharpest deterioration with serious pedestrian crashes there amounting to 104%, while total injury collisions increase by 54%.

Brussels matches the national average with a 73% surge in severe incidents and a 35% rise in overall pedestrian crashes.

Flanders sees severe collisions climb by 63%, alongside a 31% increase in total injury incidents.

Importantly, collisions do not just happen more often – they also hit harder. Vias calculated that crash severity, measured as deaths and serious injuries per 1,000 injury accidents, rises by 24% across Belgium in November.

October averages 109 killed or severely injured pedestrians per 1,000 crashes, while November pushes that figure to 136.

Vias explained this by darkness explains the deadlier impact. Journeys previously completed in daylight suddenly take place in dusk or pitch black with decreased visibility. Drivers spot people on foot much later or not at all, failing to brake before impact, keeping collision speeds high.

Cyclists are also heavily affected by the shift in daylight hours. November records roughly four times as many cycling crashes at dawn and dusk compared to June, even though far more people ride bikes in late spring.