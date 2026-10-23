Record number of freelancers in Flanders and Brussels, but financial worries persist

Credit: Vitaly Gariev

The number of freelancers in Flanders and Brussels has risen 3.9% in the last year and is now at a record high, according to a new study this week by the Flemish self-employed organisation UNIZO.

Despite the growth in numbers and hourly rates, UNIZO highlights the limited financial security of self-employment in Flanders and Brussels. "We must look not only at how many freelancers are entering the market, but above all at how many will be able to continue working in the long term," warned Bart Buysse, UNIZO's managing director.

"Freelancers are entirely dependent on a sufficient number of assignments for their income. If these dry up, their fixed costs and social security contributions continue to accrue as normal," Buysse said.

As of August 2026, Flanders has 205,206 freelancers and Brussels has 38,441, according to UNIZO estimates. Over the last five years, they estimate the number of freelancers has risen by 24.8% in Flanders and 18.5% in Brussels. The average hourly rate freelancers charge (excluding VAT) has also increased, from €84 in 2025 to €88.50 this year.

Jenny Björklöf from Freelancers in Belgium finds the average rate increase surprising, "considering that it is challenging times and many freelancers are looking for assignments."

She cautioned against fixating on hourly and daily rates, as "understanding what happens to the money we earn, building reserves and making informed financial decisions matter just as much as negotiating a good rate."

UNIZO's report shows an uptick in freelancers worried about finding new clients, from 49% last year to 52% this year.

Additionally, just over one in three (35%) self-employed people lose sleep over their income, and 27% are also concerned about falling freelance rates. Over half of freelancers (55%) declined at least one assignment in the last year, mainly because pay rates were too low. 68% cited this as a reason for declining work.

"One recurring recommendation throughout the report is to develop stronger entrepreneurial skills," noted Björklöf, skills such as "positioning, visibility, pricing, client relationships and exploring different ways to earn money."

While freelancers reported an average rate of €88.50 excluding VAT, just over half (55%) charge €90 or less, and one in six charge more than €110.

UNIZO's report highlights that while 8% of people who freelance as their main profession can manage without any assignments for up to a month, 35% would face financial problems within three months.

In response, the organisation is backing calls to extend flexi-jobs to self-employed workers, allowing them to work a flexi-job one day a week.

UNIZO also wants to see the financial penalty for late payment of fourth-quarter social contributions reduced from 10% to 3%.

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