Science festival for kids and adults opens in Mechelen

Credit: UZ Brussel

Expeditie NEXT, a science and technology festival aimed mainly at families with children aged four and above, opened on Saturday at the Nekkerhal in Mechelen with more than 150 interactive STEM workshops.

Visitors can spend the weekend taking part in activities focused on science, technology, engineering and mathematics as part of the wider FTI Festival.

Children and adults can build their own solar panel or wind turbine, power a car with hydrogen, and bring 3D drawings to life. Visitors can also sit inside an F-35 fighter jet.

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More than 100 experts are contributing to the programme, which also includes a series of science shows and demonstrations.

Technopolis is presenting performances featuring smoke, fireworks and experiments, while Hidrodoe is staging a show centred on ice and water.

The University of Flanders is hosting talks in which presenter Kawtar Ehlalouch and scientists answer questions from well-known Flemings, including Ruben Van Gucht, Jan Verheyen and Stephanie Coorevits.

Expeditie NEXT is being held alongside Flanders NEXT, a longer-running fair showcasing Flemish technological innovations. Festival tickets also give visitors access to that event.

Flemish Minister-President Matthias Diependaele of N-VA also visited the festival on Saturday. Expeditie NEXT runs until Sunday evening and is open on both days from 9:00 to 18:00