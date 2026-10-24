Code orange in Luxembourg due to Storm Austen, code yellow elsewhere

Damage by Storm Austen in Brussels

Belgium is under fresh weather warnings as storm depression Boelo brings heavy rain from Saturday afternoon to Sunday midday and strong winds from Saturday evening to Sunday night.

The Royal Meteorological Institute has issued a yellow warning for rain across the country from 15:00 on Saturday until midday on Sunday. The only exception is Luxembourg province, where an orange warning is in force.

The rain is linked to a weather system associated with storm depression Boelo, which is expected to bring significant rainfall overnight from Saturday into Sunday.

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In most areas, rainfall totals are forecast to reach between 20 and 35 litres per square metre. South of the Ardennes, however, between 50 and locally 80 litres per square metre could fall in less than 24 hours.

The heaviest rainfall is expected in the south of Luxembourg province, particularly in the Semois basin, and in the far south of Namur province.

Combined with the rain brought by storm Austen on Friday, total rainfall over about 48 hours is expected to reach between 35 and 65 litres per square metre across much of the country. South of the Ardennes, local totals could rise to between 65 and 100 litres per square metre.

A yellow warning for wind is also in force nationwide from 8pm on Saturday until 10pm on Sunday.

Winds will strengthen sharply on Saturday evening and overnight into Sunday, with gusts of 65 to 85 kilometres per hour. Along the coast and on the higher ground of the Ardennes, gusts could be locally stronger.

Conditions will remain windy on Sunday, although gusts inland are expected to ease to below 70 kilometres per hour. At the coast, gusts of up to 80 kilometres per hour remain possible until the evening.