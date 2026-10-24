Rain and strong winds to return to Belgium Saturday evening

Damage by Storm Austen in Brussels

The Royal Meteorological Institute forecasts a band of heavy rain and strong winds sweeping across Belgium on Saturday evening and overnight, after a mostly dry day.

The rain follows Storm Austen, which swept across Belgium on Friday and caused widespread damage.

Cloud will thicken again in the afternoon, ahead of a more active rain band arriving later. Maximum temperatures will range from 8C to 13C.

Winds inland will be moderate, at times fairly strong, shifting from west-south-west to south-south-west. Along the coast, a strong westerly wind will gradually ease slightly before turning south-south-west. Gusts will generally reach 45 to 65 km/h.

On Saturday evening and overnight, a vigorous rain belt will cross the country, bringing significant rainfall. Winds will strengthen to fairly strong or strong inland, and strong to very strong at the coast, with gusts of 65 to 85 km/h possible.

Minimum temperatures, expected in the evening, will range from 6C to 11C.

On Sunday morning, the rain will still affect the south-eastern half of the country before clearing towards Germany and Luxembourg by late morning. Brighter intervals will then develop, with some cumulus cloud and a slight chance of showers.

Sunday afternoon temperatures will peak between 9C and 14C. Westerly winds will remain fairly strong inland, with gusts still approaching 70 km/h, while at the coast they will be strong or very strong, with gusts of up to 80 km/h.

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