Drug lab found in warehouse fire in Kortrijk

Credit: Kurt Desplenter / Belga

Evidence of a synthetic drugs laboratory has been found in a warehouse destroyed by fire in Kortrijk, while evacuated residents have now been allowed to return home.

The fire broke out on Friday evening in Ten Houtedreef, where several explosions were also heard. Residents of 12 nearby homes were evacuated, and two firefighters suffered minor injuries during the operation.

After a thorough assessment, the West Flanders public prosecutor’s office, Kortrijk division, appointed a fire expert. Prosecutors said the site remains under investigation after indications were found that a synthetic drugs lab may have been operating in the building.

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The prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation. Mayor Ruth Vandenberghe and the prosecutor’s office confirmed the findings at a press conference on Saturday.

An environmental investigation is also being launched to determine whether any contamination has occurred. The prosecutor’s office and the city of Kortrijk have asked the public to report any suspicious activity, people or vehicles to the Vlas police zone.

Although the fire was brought under control on Friday evening, residents were only allowed to return home later. Specialised monitoring teams continued to track the situation on Saturday.

Their measurements showed that the smoke present does not pose a risk to public health. Emergency services have nevertheless advised people to avoid exposure to smoke as much as possible.

Anyone who notices smoke is advised to close windows and doors and stay away from the affected area. Emergency services will remain on and around the site in the coming days to monitor the situation and examine smoke deposits.

Local residents will receive a letter next week with further information. From Monday, anyone seeking more details can also call the free information number 1777.