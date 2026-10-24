Antwerp Ring Day held to discuss road work plans

Illustration picture taken during a royal visit to the Oosterweel construction site on Wednesday 21 October 2026 in Antwerp. The 'Oosterweelverbinding' is a major infrastructure and urban renewal project designed to close the northern section of the Antwerp Ring Road (R1). BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM

On the eighth Ring Day in Antwerp on Saturday, planners will present their first future plans for the southern Antwerp ring road and the area around Antwerp-Berchem station, alongside the final design for Ringpark Groene Vesten.

With work on the Oosterweel link now well under way, attention within the Toekomstverbond partnership between governments and action groups is gradually shifting to the future of the southern section of the R1.

The development vision is based on a simpler traffic system. Planners say the Oosterweel link should allow traffic to be spread more evenly across the entire R1 in future.

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That, they argue, would make it possible to redesign the southern section in a more compact way, with fewer complex merging movements and fewer dangerous conflict points.

The redesign could also create space for additional covering over parts of the ring road, as well as new cycling and pedestrian bridges. This would help reconnect neighbourhoods that are currently divided by Antwerp’s ring road.

For now, the plans remain a long-term vision intended to guide future investment. There is no guarantee yet that the necessary funding will be secured.

Separately, planners are examining how the area around Antwerp-Berchem station could be turned into a more attractive transport hub, with better links between rail, tram, bus and cycling.

The vision for the station area also includes more green space and a more pleasant public realm.

The plans for Ringpark Groene Vesten, along the southern R1 between the E19 and Berchem station, are more advanced.

The final design includes a 2.25-kilometre green belt between Leeuwerik Park and Rode Kruislaan. Noise barriers are also planned to reduce disturbance for local residents.

Permit applications for four sub-projects are due to be submitted by the end of this year. If everything goes to plan, construction could begin at the end of 2027.

Ring Day is being held at the Crowne Plaza hotel and will continue until 5pm.