Police arrest nine protesters after Brussels demonstrations

This image shows police checking people after a call for protests in Brussels for purchasing power, healthcare, and education, on Saturday 24 October 2026. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

Brussels police detained five demonstrators on Saturday for disrupting public order after a protest in the city centre, while four others were arrested on judicial grounds over possession of prohibited weapons and incitement to riot.

About 400 people gathered at Place de l’Albertine in central Brussels after a call to protest circulated on social media in recent days.

In the run-up to the gathering, police carried out several preventive checks and seized a number of items.

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During the afternoon, the demonstrators moved towards Anderlecht and Saint-Gilles. According to police, there was no clear destination, an assessment also noted by journalists at the scene.

The protesters had initially intended to march to the headquarters of the French-speaking liberal party MR, but police blocked their advance.

There were a few brief clashes between demonstrators and officers, during which pepper spray was used.

After police pushed the group back towards Brussels-South station, the crowd split into several smaller groups, police said.

Officers then carried out additional checks to maintain public order and ensure safety. Police said no significant incidents were reported during those operations.