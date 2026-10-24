Calm in Brussels on Saturday despite AI-generated protest calls

This image shows police checking people after a call for protests in Brussels for purchasing power, healthcare, and education, on Saturday 24 October 2026. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

AI-generated calls to protest in Brussels, shared on social media, have not yet led to any action, the Belga news agency reported Saturday morning at the Brussels-Central train station and Place de la Bourse.

Both locations have been cited as potential gathering points for new protests. According to a police source, the rest of the capital is also calm.

The messages have been spreading mainly on TikTok and Instagram. They often take the form of AI-generated protest posters giving specific times and locations.

The posts mention Brussels-Central at 10:00, Place de la Bourse at 12:00, and the European Parliament at 14:00.

They also refer to Rue Neuve, the Hôtel des Monnaies metro station, where the MR party's headquarters is located, and the neutral zone around the federal parliament.

Most of the calls appear to come from anonymous accounts with names such as @manif.belgique and @manifestationbx2026. These profiles contain little beyond the AI-generated protest messages.

Police have been deployed at several locations and are monitoring the situation, ready to intervene if necessary.

As a precaution, shopkeepers on Rue Neuve, Avenue Louise and Avenue de la Toison d’Or have closed their doors and windows.

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