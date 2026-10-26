Rain and gusts again on Monday following sunny intervals

This photograph taken shows storm clouds above a lamp post in Bordeaux, southwestern France, on June 26, 2025. Philippe LOPEZ / AFP

Monday will start mostly dry in Belgium with sunny intervals, then clouds will thicken and bring light rain later in the day, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute.

The rain is expected to reach the east and north-east by late afternoon or evening.

Maximum temperatures will range from 8C in the High Fens to 12C or 13C across central parts of Belgium.

A moderate south-south-westerly wind will gradually turn southerly. Along the coast, it may become fairly strong in the afternoon, with gusts of 50 to 55 km/h.

On Monday evening and into the night, low cloud will become widespread, with occasional light drizzle.

The lowest temperatures will be recorded in the evening, ranging from 7C to 12C, before rising again overnight.

Winds from the south to south-south-west will remain moderate, and may at times be fairly strong along the coast.

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