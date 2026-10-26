Vincent Kompany sidelined for weeks after collapsing during training at Bayern Munich

Vincent Kompany. Credit: Belga/Emile Windal

Vincent Kompany will be sidelined from work after the Belgian coach collapsed shortly after training on Friday, his club, Bayern Munich, confirmed.

Kompany was taken to the hospital on Friday after the 40-year-old collapsed while watching a training session from the youth squad of Bayern Munich. An emergency helicopter was dispatched to the training ground, though Kompany was taken to a nearby hospital in an ambulance.

According to Bayern Munich's sporting director Max Eberl, Kompany's situation is stable, but it's not yet clear what exactly happened. German outlet Bild points to his workload, as the Belgian coach was involved at every level of the club, from tactical video analysis to player transfers, to the choice of fence to install around the training grounds.

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Bild cites sources within the club who say staff have long worried about Kompany's work-life balance, with the former Red Devil sleeping only five hours a night, eating at irregular hours, drinking large amounts of coffee, and rarely exercising.

Het Laatste Nieuws reports that the club assumes the cause of the collapse was fatigue.

Leading up to the medical emergency on Friday, Kompany has struggled with health-related issues throughout the week. A viral infection irritated scar tissue built up on his hip, forcing him to coach Bayern while seated during the 6-1 victory against RB Leipzich the weekend before, skipping the training sessions ahead of the Champions League game against Arsenal on Wednesday.

Eberl confirmed that Kompany will be sidelined for several weeks. "Vinnie is receiving all the necessary medical care and support, and all the time he needs."