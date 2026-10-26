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Intermarché recalls Kinder Surprise eggs with 'soapy taste'

Monday, 26 October 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Intermarché recalls Kinder Surprise eggs with 'soapy taste'
Credit: Virginie Lefour / Belga

Intermarché today announced it was withdrawing packs of three Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs from sale because some may have a soapy smell or taste.

The supermarket chain said it had identified a problem in its own logistics and storage network after receiving the product. It said the issue may have affected a limited number of items distributed through its stores.

Intermarché sold the affected products, the Playmobil edition of the chocolate eggs, in some stores between 2 and 16 October. The supermarket chain is recalling the products from consumers, asking them to return them to the place of purchase.

They are identified by EAN code 8000500026731, a use-by date of 13 June 2027, and a batch number beginning with L260.

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