New record high for Belgian diesel prices from Wednesday

Credit: Belga

The statutory maximum price of a litre of diesel (B7) in Belgium will rise by 6.6 cents to €2.51 on Wednesday, setting a new record, the Federal Public Service Economy said on Tuesday.

The previous record was set on 22 September, when the maximum price of diesel stood at €2.501 per litre, and the price of diesel in Belgium is significantly higher than in the rest of the European Union.

According to calculations by the European Commission in September, 42.5% of the average price per litre paid by diesel drivers in Belgium went towards various government taxes. Only Malta and Italy have a higher tax-to-total price ratio.

While deisel prices have risen, petrol prices, however, are expected to fall. The maximum price of 95 RON E10 standard unleaded petrol will drop to €1.988 per litre, falling below €2 for the first time since early September.

Meanwhile, the maximum price of 98 RON E5 premium unleaded petrol will also decrease, to €2.149 per litre.

Heating oil, like diesel, will become more expensive. For orders of at least 2,000 litres, the maximum price of heating diesel will rise by 2.5 cents to €1.6108 per litre.

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