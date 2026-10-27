Antwerp dentist with 'throat fetish' given seven years in prison

Illustrative image. Credit: Kari Bjorn Photography

An Antwerp court on Tuesday sentenced Carl S., a 72-year-old dentist from Wilrijk, to seven years in prison for sexually abusing dozens of female patients.

The public prosecutor sought a five-year prison term, with half the sentence suspended on probation. However, judges described the offences as reprehensible and imposed a much heavier sentence than prosecutors requested.

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The case began in 2024, when one of his patients suspected something was wrong with the procedure she received. Police launched an investigation based on the complaints and asked other patients of S. to come forward.

The court found that the man inserted his fingers into patients’ throats and became sexually aroused by the sounds of them gagging. He admitted in court that he has a “throat fetish”.