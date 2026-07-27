What to know while renting in Brussels: Leases, deposits, and local rules explained

Credit: Belga / Thierry Roge

Belgian tenants' rights vary significantly by region, so whether you're moving to Brussels from abroad or from Ghent, here are the things you should know before moving to the capital of Europe.

Renters' rights vary significantly depending on whether you're in Wallonia, Flanders, or the Brussels-Capital Region.

To help you avoid potential headaches, here is a guide to your rights, obligations, and legal protections as a tenant in Brussels.

Safety and sanitation requirements

An obvious point, but all apartments must meet safety and sanitation requirements. This means that the flat must have structural stability of the building, properly wired electricity, gas, heating, smoke detectors, and a sewage system.

In terms of sanitation, the property must have no mould or pests, proper lighting, ventilation, and meet the minimum surface area and ceiling height requirements.

The home must also have access to basic facilities such as cold water, hot water, a bathroom, and a kitchen.

How much the deposit should be

The deposit on the apartment should not exceed two months' worth of rent; if the landlord is asking for more money up front, it is either unlawful or it may be a scam.

Registering a lease agreement

The registration of the lease agreement is a mandatory procedure that the landlord must complete within 2 months of signing the lease. If the landlord fails to do so, the tenant has the right to terminate the contract, without fines.

Lease types and early cancellation

In Brussels, residential leases fall into two main categories:

A standard 9-Year Lease (3-6-9) is the default lease type in Belgium. As a tenant, you can terminate the contract at any time by giving three months' written notice.

However, breaking it early can lead to a fine: three months' rent if you leave during the first year, two months' rent in the second year, and one month's rent in the third year. After year three, you can terminate with three months' notice without any fee. Some landlords can be more lenient with this rule.

Short-Term Leases (3 Years or Less): Popular among non-Belgians who do not plan to live in Belgium long-term, can only be renewed once up to a maximum duration of three years.

Early termination generally requires a three-month notice period and a fee equal to one month's rent. It's important to note that under the Brussels Housing Code (Art. 238), short-term leases under 6 months cannot be ended early by either party unless agreed upon beforehand.

Mandatory tenant insurance

Tenants in the Brussels-Capital Region are legally required to carry tenant liability insurance (assurance incendie / brandverzekering) covering fire and water damage. Landlords will routinely ask for a certificate of insurance before handing over the keys on move-in day.

The condition report

Before moving in or during your first month, you and your landlord must complete a detailed joint property inspection called an état des lieux in French or plaatsbeschrijving in Dutch.

This document documents in detail the exact physical condition of the property at the start of the lease. Having a signed, formal report protects both parties when moving out.

If no initial report was drawn up, the law legally presumes you received the property in the exact condition you return it, making it much harder for a landlord to unfairly withhold your deposit for pre-existing damages.

Registration with the commune

To legally reside in a home in Brussels, you must be able to register at the local commune. If you are told that you are not able to register at the property being rented to you, the landlord is not following the local law or respecting your rights as a tenant.

Rent indexation

Under the Brussels Housing Code, landlords can adjust base rent once per year on the anniversary of the contract's start date. However, annual rent indexation is not automatically permitted; it requires a valid Energy Performance Certificate (EPB/PEB) and a registered lease agreement.

To prevent tenants in poorly insulated properties from facing both high energy bills and rising rents, indexation is strictly regulated according to energy efficiency.

For EPB energy ratings of A, B, C, and D: Landlords can apply standard indexation using the official health index formula.

When properties have a zero EPB energy rating or a rating of E, F, or G: Indexation is either restricted via a regional correction factor or prohibited altogether.

Payment rules

The payment of both the rent and deposits must be made via bank transfer. Payments in cash are completely prohibited in order to protect both the tenant and landlord in the event of a dispute.

Pets are almost always alright

The landlord cannot deny you from having pets in your home unless there are grounds to prove that the pet is dangerous to others in the area or could cause extensive damage to the property.

Eviction

Eviction rules are now much stricter. Evicting a tenant without a legal court order is strictly illegal, and landlords who carry out unlawful evictions or lock tenants out of their homes can be fined up to 18 months’ rent. Courts now handle these violations through expedited legal proceedings.

Be aware of discrimination

A landlord cannot refuse you a rental contract for any of the following reasons: perceived race gender, colour, ancestry, nationality, national or ethnic origin, social origin or condition, family responsibilities, age, residency status, sexual orientation, marital status, birth, wealth, religious or philosophical belief, political opinion, trade union membership, language, health status, disability, physical or genetic features.

If you feel as though you have been discriminated against for any of those reasons, you can contact Brussels Housing (the housing administration for the Brussels-Capital Region) and file a free, confidential complaint.

If you are moving to a different province or region of Belgium, it is important to check local housing regulations because they may differ.

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