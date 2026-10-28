Mislabelled bottles of Coca-Cola Zero recalled in Belgium

Coca-cola cans. Credit: Belga/Jonas D'Holander

Coca-Cola has warned customers who bought 12-packs of 250ml Coca-Cola Zero Sugar bottles from Colruyt or Okay in October that some packs may carry the wrong label.

The company said people with phenylketonuria, or those sensitive to phenylalanine, should take particular care, as the incorrect label could lead them to consume a product containing sweeteners without realising it.

In agreement with the Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain, the company has issued a warning that applies only to bottles with the lot number 274AN2.

These bottles may be labelled as regular Coca-Cola, even though they actually contain Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.

No other formats, packaging or lot numbers are affected, the company said.

Dissatisfied customers can return the product to the supermarket where they bought it for a refund.

The company is withdrawing any affected packs still on shelves from sale.

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