Massive Attack to headline Rock Werchter opening day

The Rock Werchter logo is seen during the first day of the Rock Werchter music festival in Werchter, Thursday 02 July 2026. The 51th edition of the festival is taking place from July 2 to July 5. BELGA PHOTO JONAS ROOSENS

Massive Attack will headline the opening day of Rock Werchter 2027, organisers announced on Wednesday, marking the British group’s first appearance at the festival since 2003.

The 2027 edition of Rock Werchter will run from Thursday 1 July to Sunday 4 July near the Flemish Brabant village giving the festival its name.

Other acts already confirmed for the line-up include Tame Impala, Sombr, Muse, Angèle, Sam Fender and Turnstile.

Related News

Formed in 1988, Massive Attack, led by 3D, real name Robert Del Naja, and Daddy G, real name Grant Marshall, helped lay the foundations of trip hop and became one of the defining groups of their generation. Massive Attack has sold more than 13 million records worldwide.

The band has also stood out for their social and political activism, including their support for Palestine in recent years.

Their debut album Blue Lines, released in 1991, and Mezzanine, released in 1998, were both included in Rolling Stone’s list of the 500 greatest albums of all time.

Among their best-known songs are Teardrop, Unfinished Sympathy and Angel.

Their latest release, Boots On The Ground, came out this year.