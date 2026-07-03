Belgian artist gets emotional at Rock Werchter: 'I'm losing friends and don't know why'

A view of the main stage during the performance of Zwangere Guy during the first day of the Rock Werchter music festival in Werchter, Thursday 02 July 2026. Credit: Belga

The Brussels artist and rapper Zwangere Guy shared an intimate moment with his audience during his performance at the music festival Rock Werchter on Thursday.

During his show, Guy sat down to share some things he's been struggling with lately.

"I'm just going to sit down and act as if I'm not on a stage," Guy told the audience in Werchter. "I keep getting thrown back to a certain emotion. I thought, I've been in therapy, I've done all the bullshit. I've spoken about it, but there is still a scar there. And it hurts."

"I keep losing friends, and I don't know why. Is it because I'm standing here, growing, evolving? Is it because I'm getting old? If there are older people in the crowd, please let me know. Is it normal that I'm losing friends, or is it because of the career I chose? I don't know what it is, but I'm just trying to be a normal human being."

As the crowd erupted in cheers and applause for his honesty, Guy told them to stop. "I don't want applause, I don't want love. That's not why I'm asking this. I just want to rap about what's on my heart."

Zwangere Guy, the artist name of Gorik van Oudheusden, is a massive name in the Flemish music industry.

He rose to prominence as part of the Group Stikstof before launching a solo career. Known for his raw, autobiographical lyrics and intense live performances, he broke through with albums like Wie is Guy? and BRUTAAL.

He co-produced the series Putain, highlighting the struggles of growing up and living in Brussels.

The story is loosely based on Guy's and the other producer's youth. Putain received eight Ensors, the most important movie and television award in Flanders.

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