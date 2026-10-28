Police arrest three in failed attempt to throw drugs over prison wall

The garden in Leuven's prison. Credit: Cabinet Van Quickenborne

Police in Leuven have arrested three people suspected of trying to throw drugs over the wall of the city’s remand prison, the Leuven public prosecutor’s office said on Wednesday.

Officers had been monitoring several people near the prison on Sunday because of suspicious behaviour in the area. They saw one of the suspects, a 21-year-old man, take something from his sock and try to throw it over the prison wall. The attempt failed, and a second suspect, a 30-year-old man, picked up the package.

Police then moved in and searched the suspects, finding almost 30 capsules of tranquilliser pills, more than 50 grams of hashish, and cocaine hidden in the sock. A stolen electric scooter was also seized.

Related News

Three people were arrested: the two men and a 29-year-old third suspect.

The prosecutor’s office has opened a judicial investigation into possession of drugs with intent to supply as part of a criminal association, supplying prescription-only medicines, and attempting to throw objects over a prison wall.

An investigating judge ordered that all three be remanded in custody and transferred to prison.

They are due to appear before the council chamber on Friday, which will decide whether they should remain in custody.